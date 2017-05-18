Ruby Rhinehart

Webb City, Missouri – Ruby Mae Rhinehart, 95, passed from this life on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Galena Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Galena, Kansas.

Ruby was born on June 2, 1921 in Galena, Kansas to the union of Frank and Alice (Shira) Stansberry. Ruby was united in marriage to Thomas P. Rhinehart on August 29, 1948 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Thomas preceded her in death on May 29, 2004.

Ruby was a homemaker throughout her life, loving and caring for her family and friends. Ruby was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Webb City, until entering in the Galena Nursing Center in June of 2013. Ruby also enjoyed planting flowers, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers, Kenneth Stansberry, Freddie Stansberry, Porter Stansberry, Johnny Stansberry, and Irish Stansberry; one sister, Joyce Hopkins.

Ruby is survived by four sons, Bobby Morey of Wichita, Kansas, Jerry Morey and wife, Pat of Joplin, Bill Rhinehart and wife, Pat of Surprise, Arizona, and Tom Rhinehart and wife, Kathy of Loma Linda; three brothers, Clyde Stansberry and wife, Pat of Galena, Kansas, Bill Stansberry and wife, Evelyn of Carl Junction, and Lonnie Stansberry of Seneca; two sisters, Angie Shaver and companion, Carl Schaffer of Clearwater, Kansas, and Betty Sweet and husband, Charlie of Galena, Kansas; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena, Kansas. Pastor Steve Patterson officiated. Burial followed in the Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Joplin. Family received friends Monday evening from 7:00-8:00 p.m., at Derfelt Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.