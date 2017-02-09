Sheriff’s office awarded grant for mobile data terminals

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is honored to have recently been notified of being awarded an Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant of nearly $20,000.00.

The Sheriff’s Office applied for the grant to equip patrol vehicles with mobile computers.

“Deploying these resources in the field will allow deputies to be able to work more efficiently and safely,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“Currently, deputies have to come back to the office to complete reports, which consumes much of their time and pulling them from their designated patrol areas. Access to these mobile data terminals will allow them to work on a majority of their reports while still in their assigned areas, potentially increasing response times when they receive calls for service, and will also provide them access to our records management databases, which will prove helpful during criminal investigations.”

“Other added features allow our communications officers to be able to share additional information and notes to deputies as they respond to calls, and enable our communications division to view deputies locations, again aiding in reduced response times and making our agency even more efficient,” continued Sheriff Groves in announcing the $18,560.00 award.

The purpose of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is to assist state and local units of government and tribes in supporting a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on needs and conditions. Although the funding is through the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, this award to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was made through the Governor’s Grant Program.

“The grant process is extremely competitive so I’m excited we were able to put together a successful proposal that allowed us to obtain these funds from the Governor’s Grant Program, providing additional tools to our deputies to keep them safe and enhance the level of service provided to our residents,” concluded Sheriff Groves.