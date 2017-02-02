Shockley’s bombs sink Quapaw

Jeff Davis|Riverton

The Quapaw Wildcats came to Riverton last Tuesday and sophomore Carson Shockley’s three point barrage doomed any chance of their winning as the Rams went on to a

54 to 35 win. Shockley drilled four straight treys in the first half and continued after the Intermission with a couple of more halfway into the third quarter before going out with the game in hand.

In this game as opposed to several in the past the Wildcats were the over-matched team as the Rams were bigger and stronger. Riverton opened up a 6 to 0 lead to start the game off and were never really headed with Shockley and his game high 18 points making sure as the first quarter ended with Riverton ahead 16 to 10.

The Rams were getting a lot of open shots but were fouling a lot on defense with both teams getting into the bonus with 7 minutes remaining in the first half. The Rams had six players in the scoring column and took a 26 to 16 advantage the intermission.

The Rams quickly opened it up in the second half increasing the lead to 37 to 20 with half the third quarter remaining and began to slow the pace some going to the fourth quarter ahead by the score of 43 to 25.

Riverton got in the double bonus but was becoming very sloppy turning the ball over several times throwing some poor passes that will not work at all against better teams.

All the Ram reserves got in on the action late in the game with 8 players scoring after Shockey’s 18 Bayley Lansford and freshman Bryce Johnson accounted for 7.