Sofie Scott

Pittsburg, Kansas – Sofie H. Scott, 83, died February 9, 2017 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.

She was born April 9, 1933 in Frankfort, Germany, the daughter of Fritz and Kate Hornung. She had been a resident of the United States since 1959.

She married Jack Wayne Scott in 1955 in Frankfort, Germany. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2008.

Mrs. Scott had been a cook at Residential Center for Youth RCY in Pittsburg for 20 years of service to the children of the area.

Survivors include four sons Donald Scott of Pittsburg, James Scott of Mulberry, Robert Scott of Pittsburg and Willie Scott of Weir, one daughter Susan Crowe of Arma, one brother Detter Hornung and one sister Margaret both of Frankfort Germany, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother.

Funeral services were 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, with the Rev. Adah Hutchcraft, officiating. Burial was in the New Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Weir. The family received their friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Friends may call anytime after 1 pm Monday at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir. A memorial has been established to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.