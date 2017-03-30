Southeast Kindergarten Roundup is April 4 – Deadline is March 31

USD #247 Southeast Kindergarten pre-enrollment will be held for children who will attend all-day kindergarten in USD #247 this fall. The pre-enrollment will be held at Southeast Elementary School located in Weir on April 4, 2017. Children must be five years old on or before August 31, 2017. The round up will include a free screening of speech, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.

All kindergartners are required to have physicals and current immunizations to attend school. The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will offer physicals, immunizations, dental screenings, and fluoride varnishes at the screening. Parents will need to bring their insurance card. CHC of SEK will bill insurance and families will have no out-of-pocket expense.

If your child will take advantage of the health services provided by The Community Health Center, please let the secretary know this information when you schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment call 620-396-8211. Please, make your appointment by March 31, 2017.