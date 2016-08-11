Tangles Salon has a New Home

W. Garner | Galena

Angie Dugan has been in business for 22 years. She was in Joplin for 18 years and in Galena for the last four years at the corner of 7th and Main.

On Tuesday, August 2, she relocated to 2017 Main Street, Galena. The new shop is a larger location and more services can be offered.

Currently, they are offering manicures, spray tans, cut and style, pedicures, and hair products are available for sale.

For an appointment with Angie call 417-439-3264 or Kyla Qualls 417-317-0099