Theda Ross

Galena, Kansas – Theda Marie Ross, 86, passed from this life on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Missouri

Theda was born in Chetopa, to the union of Dallas and Anna Laura (Freed) Addis. Theda was a homemaker, loving and taking care of her family and friends. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church, Columbus. Her hobbies included crocheting, ceramics, sewing, and painting. She loved all family gatherings and admired her grandchildren.

Theda is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dallas Leroy Addis; grandson, Brian Q. Lee.

Theda is survived by two sons, Vernon Ross Jr. and wife, Nicole of Galena, and Terry Ross and wife, Darla of Riverton; one daughter, Angie Horton and husband, Duane of Joplin, Missouri; two sisters, Carol Bullard of Welch, Oklahoma, and Joyce Addis-Willis of Arkansas; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the Messer Cemetery. Pastor Robert Blake will officiate. Pallbearers for the service are; Duane Horton, Tyler Ross, Vernon Ross III, Brock Ross, Dustin Ross, and Nick Ross. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.