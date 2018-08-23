Timothy Henson

Joplin, Missouri – Timothy Allyn “Tim” Henson, age 77, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018.

Tim was born January 23, 1941, in Chetopa, Kansas, to the union of John and Zelda (Martin) Henson. His lifelong love of music began in their home, learning to play the guitar, fiddle and stand-up bass from family friends.

He attended schools in Chetopa and played in bands throughout his youth. After graduating from Chetopa High School, he moved to Kansas City and then Los Angeles to pursue a music career. There he made a name for himself, working in such clubs as the iconic Whisky A Go-Go on Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, in the early 60s. However, family came first, and after a few years, he returned home to Kansas. He lived and worked in Pittsburg, Kansas before moving to Joplin in the early 1970s, where he worked at the Mickey Mantle Lounge in the Holiday Inn, then opened what was the new Waterwheel Holiday Inn in Joplin.

Tim was a humble man, and it was a rare delight if one could entice him to expound on his many successes as a musician. To say Tim Henson was a great guitar player was an understatement. He was a consummate musician in every way. On many, many occasions, other musicians would engage him in conversation to let him know how he had influenced them to play, whether through lessons or just by studying his expertise and style. He was a mentor and friend to multitudes. He always tried to make others sound good, and knew how to do just that. Throughout the years, he found joy in entertaining people. He simply loved to play, whether it was in the living room for family or on stage for major acts.

Tim always thought to ask about others even up to his last weeks on this earth. He never complained of physical ailments, and always spoke words of encouragement. Everyone who knew Tim loved him. Tim loved his wife, children, grandchildren, all his relatives, and his myriad of friends very much, and even near the end, nothing could bring a smile to his face more readily than the mere mention of his grandchild’s name.

He is survived by his favorite audience and biggest fans: Carla, his loving wife of thirty-three years, of the home; his sons, Jon (Tammy) of Diamond and their children, Timothy, Kelsey, Samantha, Jake, Katie and Sarah; Bryan of Pleasant Hope and his children, Brock and Abby; his daughters, Jennifer Bethurem (Jeff) of Osage Beach and their son, Aidan; Ashley Henson of Joplin and her children, Noah and Brooke Elizabeth; and Shelby Jinks (Chris) of Joplin and their son, Fletcher; his first brand new great-granddaughter, as well as a host of extended family and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amy Jo; and a sister, Jonnie Bowen.

Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 24, in the chapel of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary in Joplin. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Galena, Kansas. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 23, at the mortuary. Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.