Virginia Means

Royse City, Texas – Virginia Lee Means, 74, formally of Baxter Springs, Kansas passed from this life on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Royse City Medical Lodge.

Virginia was born on August 6, 1944 in Columbus, Kansas to the union of Vernon Harold and Emma Marie (Fleming) Means. Virginia graduated from Baxter Springs High School with the class of 1962. She worked as a branch manager for Bank of America, retiring in 2002. Virginia attended the First Baptist Church in Baxter Springs, where she was very active until she moved away from the area. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, gardening and baking. She loved her family unconditionally and her grandchildren were all she could talk about.

Virginia is survived by her three daughters, Julie DePugh of Edgerton, Kansas, Sheri Rosenstengle and husband Richard of Royse City, and Sally Galvin and husband Charlie of Olathe, Kansas; three sisters, Verna Wells of Joplin, Missouri, Carolyn Johnson of Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Pam Sexton of McKinney; one brother, Russell Means of Hermitage, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Cassie Gatlin, Laura Fleck, Craig Rosenstengle, Aaron Rosenstengle, Sam Rosenstengle, Ciara Galvin, and Fintan Galvin; one great grandchild, Wyatt Fleck.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Marie Means.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Pastor Geoff Buffalo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lowell Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 24, 2018 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, designated for Meals on Wheels. Pallbearers for the service are Craig Rosenstengle, Aaron Rosenstengle, Sam Rosenstengle, Fintan Galvin, Richard Rosenstengle, and Charles Galvin.