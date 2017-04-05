Virginia Murch

Anderson, Missouri – Virginia Rae (Scovell) Murch, age 71, passed away at Labette Health in Parsons, Kansas on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 12:24 pm following a sudden illness.

Virginia was born in Concordia, Kansas on August 22, 1945 to the union of Bruce James Scovell and Mable Lucille (Majors) Scovell. She graduated from Altamont High School with the Class of 1963, and later attended Parsons Junior College and Pittsburg State, where she got her teaching certificate. Virginia worked as a Clerk at Safeway in Show Low, Arizona. She also worked at the Garment Factory, Westco and Ace Electric of Columbus, Kansas. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and showing God’s love by helping others without asking for anything in return.

Virginia married Lonnie Dean Hodge Sr., on December 31, 1965 in Vinita, Oklahoma. They later divorced in 1987, and he preceded her in death in 2009. She then married George Robert “Bob” Murch in South Paris, Maine on May 28, 1988. The couple had lived in Maine and Arizona before settling for their retirement in Anderson, four and a half years ago. Anywhere they went, they became members of the local Church of Christ, most recently in Anderson. George survives.

Additional survivors include three sons, George Robert “Robbie” Murch Jr. (wife, Evette) of North Carolina, Lonnie Dean Hodge Jr of Columbus, and James Hodge of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; two daughters, Penni Cayer (husband, Rene) of Rumford, Maine, and Teresa Weber (husband, Rodney) of Joplin, Missouri; one sister, Shirley Lewis (husband, Ralph) of Bath, Maine; one sister-in-law, Linda Scovell of Edna, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Shayna Rae, Josh, Justin, Madison, Cody, Christopher, Kyle, and Kassi; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Jay Dale Scovell.

A funeral service will be held at the Columbus Church of Christ at 2:00 p, on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Pastor Tommy Burr of Anderson, Missouri will officiate. Pallbearers will be George R. Murch Jr., Justin Weber, Josh Weber, James Hodge, Lonnie Dean Hodge Jr, Cody Hodge, Rodney Weber, and Jonathan Blake; honorary pallbearer is Wesley Scovell.

Visitation will take place at the Columbus Church of Christ from 12:30 pm until the service begins at 2:00.