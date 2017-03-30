Wards compete at Taxidermy Convention

Kelly and Weston Ward competed in The Kansas Association of Taxidermy’s Annual Competition and Convention this last weekend at Manhattan, Kansas.

Weston entered his Whitetail Deer Shoulder Mount in the Amateur Whitetail Division and won the top honors of the Division with a 1st place, a blue ribbon and also with a Best Overall Amateur Whitetail Ribbon. This was Weston’s first time competing at the age of 16.

Kelly entered an Alaskan Wolverine in the Professional Division and placed 2nd with the Wolverine and also received a 2nd place for his Habitat also.

This was the 35th anniversary of the Kansas Association of Taxidermy’s convention and competition.

Kelly is the eastern director for the association and owns Ward’s Wildlife Works and

Taxidermy in Galena.