William Damron

Columbus, Kansas – William Leon “Bill” Damron, age 62, passed away at 3:55 am, Friday, March 31, 2017 at his home following an illness.

Bill was born September 20, 1954 in Colony, Kansas. His parents were Walter and Dollie (Loundenbarger) Damron. He had lived in Columbus for the past 5 years, moving from Buffalo, where he had lived 15 years.

He served the U S Navy in 1973 to 1977 during the Vietnam War era and was assigned to the USS John McCain deployed in the South Pacific. He later became a semi-truck driver, last working at the Ruan Trucking Company in Chanute, a job he held for 15 years.

He was a member of First Christian Church, Columbus. He worked with Hospice Compasses as a Volunteer Angel. For 5 years, he and his wife opened their hearts to foster parenting, caring for a total of 12 children. He enjoyed painting artwork, fishing, and participating in family activities.

Bill was married to Claudette Riker on July 23, 1994 in Chanute, she survives. Between the two of them they had two sons, Danny Smith, Columbus, and Brian Bubb, Deriddder, Louisiana and two daughters, Tracy Hutton (husband Chris), Salina, and Lea Schibi (husband, Ryan) Parsons; his mother, Dollie Damron, Madison; three brothers, Steve Damron Heyburn, Idaho, Wall Damron (wife, Donna) Ascher, Oklahoma and Robert Damron, Madison; three sisters, Patty Gehring, (husband, David) Madison, Tammy King (husband, Ed) Chanute, and Kim Hannon (husband Carl) Iola; ten grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his father, four brothers, Shirden Damron, Robert Damron, Patrick Damron, and Mike Damron and one sister, Dolly Kay Damron.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Columbus. Chaplain Jeff Owen will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service until 8:00 pm.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, April 7, 2017at First Presbyterian Church, Madison. Pastor Bob Robison will officiate. Burial will be in Virgil, Kansas Cemetery.

Memorial contribution may be made to either Hospice Compasses, or Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.