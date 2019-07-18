Wilma Vantrease

Joplin, Missouri – Wilma Deloris Vantrease, 93, passed from this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Legacy Living, Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Wilma was born on December 20, 1925, in Galena, Kansas, from the union of Isaac Britton and Juanita Grace (Jennings) Badgerow. Wilma’s family owned and operated Badgerow Grocery Stores in which she helped manage. She operated her own grocery store at the young age of 16. Wilma enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was a member of the Royal Heights Baptist Church in Joplin.

Wilma was united in marriage to Billy James Vantrease on September 27, 1955, in Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2003. Wilma was also preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Ollie (Badgerow) Moore; three sisters, Margaret Pittman, Naomi York, and Waymeth Norton; one brother, Isaac Badgerow.

Wilma is survived by four daughters, Deloris Mason and husband, Bob of Thornton, Colorado, Barbara Sharp of Joplin, Billie Jordan of Joplin and Tammy Johnson of Joplin; one son, Mike Vantrease of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Baxter Springs, Kansas. Pastor Shane Dotson will officiate. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., Friday at the church. Pallbearers for the service are John Johnson, John Mason, Duke Dotson, Miguel Mataurino, Derrick Lockwood, and B.J. Hudelson. Honorary pallbearers are Skip Stewart, and Denny Williams. Memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or Legacy Living in care of the funeral home.