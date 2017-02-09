Wonderful world of color in Galena

Galena Head Start Preschool classroom is currently learning about the study of clothes. For a lesson last week they had our class tie dye their own t-shirt.

Each child was given a white shirt, with the teacher’s help they put rubber bands around the shirt and then got to choose three different colors of dye. The children got to work on their fine motor skills as they squeezed the dye from the bottle, they got the experience of creating and designing their own shirts, and watched how the shirts changed from white to colorful after the dye was poured onto the shirt.

“We just thought this was a fun lesson that the children really enjoyed and we wanted to share with the community,” said Ashley Martin, lead teacher.