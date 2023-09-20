Dale Helwig: Looking Between the Barb Wire

You are probably aware of how small a Toyota Prius is. It is basically a Cracker Jack Box with wheels. But you do not appreciate how compact automakers can make a car, until you actually ride in one. Now, a Prius has the ability to carry 5 individuals, but I can tell you, it does not have the capacity to transport 5 grown men with any amount of comfort. I was recently on a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the USDA with a group of ag producers and we needed transportation around D.C. Most of the taxis in D.C. are Toyota Priuses. Our group of five grown men were thrifty and did not want to pay the extra freight charges to move ourselves around town. So, we accepted the challenge to see if we could squeeze 5 grown men into a Prius. Now the driver got his own seat and so did the smallest fellow in the group. Of course, those lucky souls sat in the front seats. Leaving myself, at 5’ 11” and 180 pounds, “Oh boy” at 6’ 0” 250lbs. and “Here I come” at 6’ 4” and 250lbs. to occupy the back seat.



Now I did not measure or weigh the individuals but that is my best estimation. I situated myself in the middle with the other two fellows getting the window seats. However, when they tried to shut the doors modifications were needed. “Oh boy” attempted to close his door and it bounced off his leg and swung back into traffic. I turned sideways in my seat, “Oh boy” leaned back against me and the door managed to latch. However, we had one more door to go and that door had no intention of closing until I turned sideways the other direction, “Here I Come” repositioned himself and the door somehow closed. There was no need for seatbelts as the shoulders of the two fellows with the window seats were nearly touching each other underneath my chin. There was not any room for an airbag to benefit anyone in the rear seat. As the cabby swerved through D.C., we didn’t move much as there was nowhere to sway with the car. If a person was claustrophobic, that was not the place to be.



What does this have to do with agriculture? In agriculture we use a term know as carrying capacity. How many animals will a piece of land or property sustain throughout the year? Well it depends on several factors. Is it a wet year or a drought year, is the land weed free or has it been overgrown with undesirable vegetation, or has the grass been fertilized throughout the year? So really quick, here are some rules of thumb to go by and of course there are other things a person can do to increase carrying capacity. When we are talking cow/calf pairs in Southeast Kansas, typically we think 5 acres per pair if the grass is not fertilized especially if it is native pasture. If we have a fertility program with fescue and/or Bermuda grass, we can do 3 acres per pair. When we use grazing practices such as rotational grazing and/or strip grazing, plus a fertility program, we may reduce the amount of land required per pair even more. Of course, this is also determined by how many days of the year a person is willing to supplement or hay cattle or if the producer is obtaining hay from another location.



The more a person decreases their stocking rate, the less that person will need to supplement or hay cattle, which could be significant feed savings, but a producer will need to balance that with productivity per acre as well. The main point, is just because the vehicle has the ability to carry 5 grown men, does not mean it should. Just like our pastures, just because a person can put 20 cows on 40 acres, doesn’t mean it is a good idea. That scenario will actually end up hurting the grass stand, allowing weeds and other undesirable vegetation to creep in, and will increase supplemental feed cost because the grass will not sustain that stocking rate.



Balance is the key. Match the number of animals to the available forage, anticipated forage production, and how long you are willing to supplement the animals when forage is no longer available to graze. If you have any questions, please contact the Cherokee County Extension at 620-429-3849 or email dhelwig@ksu.edu.

Dale Helwig

Cherokee County Extension Ag Agent