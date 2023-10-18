Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Tuesday, November 7th, is the election for City Council. One of the Candidates running for the at large seat is Royce Cantrell. I just wanted to remind everybody that Mr. Cantrell has and continues to have numerous frivolous lawsuits against the city. I don’t understand how a person suing the city has the audacity to run for a city council seat at the city they are suing. I would ask when you go to the polls to vote to please keep this in mind. Do you really want somebody with such disdain, who is suing the city to hold a seat on our city council?

Tammy Allen