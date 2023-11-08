Pastor Audie: Near Misses

I was thinking of how near misses can change a calm moment into a heart racing moment. This past week a deer ran across the road in front of us and there weren’t two hairs that separated us. Betty Ann was driving. I said: deer, as it came from my side. She was looking at something on her side. I was proud of her. She held the steering wheel steady and slammed on the brake. We didn’t hit the deer but the 15 bags of dog food came sliding to the front penning Maggie Mae in a tight place. It didn’t hurt her but all three of us had racing hearts.



I had just left the house and turned on 69 highway headed south when a cement truck crossed the railroad tracks headed at me and suddenly started to shake. The driver lost control. He came across into my lane. I swerved and headed for the ditch, then in the blink of an eye it went back toward the opposite ditch where the truck hit the shoulder and turned over.



If the driver and I could have taken our heart beats, I’m sure we both were about the same 300 beats per minutes. LOL. We both were shaking all over and white as a sheet.



There are many such things in our lives and for the most part, people say: Man, you sure were lucky. If I were in court and a lawyer, I would have to object to that statement. Why?



I believe in the promise of God that He will watch over us and keep us. Luck is used in a game of chance. I believe that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord and who are the called according to His good purpose.



Think about it. Isn’t it better to trust in a true and living God than something called luck which has no real life. Ride safe.

Pastor Audie