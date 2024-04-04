Pastor Audie: The Voice of Love

People are always asking me, “what is wrong with the world?” I always remind them that the world is still as good and beautiful as it was in the beginning when God created and formed it. It’s the people who have changed.



When I was small I could walk anywhere around here and feel safe. We didn’t lock our cars when we went to town nor lock the doors of our homes when we left or went to bed. Now we not only lock our doors but have an alarm system to warn us of invaders.



Do you know what keeps me optimistic? All the different voices of love I experience daily. The love of family, moms and dads, brothers/sisters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins. You know, family, and when you meet them there is always a big hug, followed with an, “I love you,” when you part. The true beauty of this is you know it’s meant.



The voice of love comes in a child’s shout of joy and excitement when they see you and come running with a big smile and arms held wide. They’re not family, but it makes you feel like you are. The voice of love comes in its purest form when a child born with physical and mental challenges grows into a young adult. They have never known hate even though they have felt the sting of hurt and rejection by many who have never known pure love and forgiveness as they do. These truly wonderful and loving individuals should be an example and pattern for the rest of the world to follow.



What’s wrong with the world? A complete lack of love and the demonstration of it to others. 1 Cor. 13:7 says, “love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things. Love does not seek vengeance; it seeks good for all people even our enemies.” 1 Cor. 13:1 proclaims we are without worth; our life is profitless when we seek to please ourselves only.



1 John 4 proclaims God is love. If the world (the people) is to be fixed then let us all operate with the voice of love. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.



Let your voice of love be heard as you change your world.



Pastor Audie