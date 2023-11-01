Galena Sentinel Times
Recipe of the Week: Chicken Alfredo Soup

By news@sentineltimes.com | on November 01, 2023

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
3 tbsp. salted butter
1 small onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
1 c. heavy cream
4 oz. fettuccine, broken into 2-inch pieces
3 c. broccoli florets
2 c. chopped cooked chicken
1/4 c. fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)

Instruction:

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Melt the butter in a medium Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until sizzling, about 1 minute. Sprinkle in the flour and stir to coat the vegetables. Cook, stirring, until the coating is smooth but not browned, about 2 minutes.
  2. Add the chicken broth, heavy cream, 1 cup water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pot, and stir to combine. Adjust the heat so the soup is simmering and cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, add the fettuccine to the boiling water and cook until just al dente, 6 to 7 minutes, adding the broccoli to the pot in the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain well, then stir the pasta and broccoli into the soup along with the chicken.
  4. Return the soup to a simmer and heat the chicken through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan and lemon juice; sprinkle with red pepper flakes, if desired.

