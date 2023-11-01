Recipe of the Week: Chicken Alfredo Soup

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 tbsp. salted butter

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves

1/4 c. all-purpose flour

4 c. low-sodium chicken broth

1 c. heavy cream

4 oz. fettuccine, broken into 2-inch pieces

3 c. broccoli florets

2 c. chopped cooked chicken

1/4 c. fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)

Instruction: