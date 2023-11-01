Recipe of the Week: Chicken Alfredo Soup

Ingredients:
1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
3 tbsp. salted butter
1 small onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
1 c. heavy cream
4 oz. fettuccine, broken into 2-inch pieces
3 c. broccoli florets
2 c. chopped cooked chicken
1/4 c. fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)
Instruction:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Melt the butter in a medium Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until sizzling, about 1 minute. Sprinkle in the flour and stir to coat the vegetables. Cook, stirring, until the coating is smooth but not browned, about 2 minutes.
- Add the chicken broth, heavy cream, 1 cup water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pot, and stir to combine. Adjust the heat so the soup is simmering and cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the fettuccine to the boiling water and cook until just al dente, 6 to 7 minutes, adding the broccoli to the pot in the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain well, then stir the pasta and broccoli into the soup along with the chicken.
- Return the soup to a simmer and heat the chicken through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan and lemon juice; sprinkle with red pepper flakes, if desired.
