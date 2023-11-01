The Natural Alternative: Vitamins & Greens

As much as 80% of our immune system is located in our gut. Yet processed foods, antibiotics, lack of activity and environmental pollutants can all disrupt the delicate balance of our digestive system and slow us down.



Organic green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse. Nutrient-dense greens are packed with hundreds of health-promoting compounds that alkalize the body, strengthen your immune system, and help bring balance to the digestive system.



Studies show that vitamin D supports the immune system and bone health.



Vitamins & Minerals are important and in all Nutrient Dense Greens you will find various vitamins and minerals in foods.



Probiotics are important to help support digestive health, and many plants have naturally occurring enzymes. Enzymes are a friend to digestion as well as building health.-



Chlorophyll-rich organic plants like parsley, barley grass, spinach and broccoli help bind to and support the systems of the body to remove toxins.



Who knew? Many natural foods help to alkalize the body, help to detox trash in the body, supports the digestive system, and many of them are high in Antioxidants to support the Immune System



So Be sure to

EAT YOUR VEGGIES

Herbally Yours

Dale Scott Master Herbalist