Mediacom Offers $60,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

Online Applications Now Available for Students in all Mediacom Areas

Interested students encouraged to apply by January 31, 2024 deadline

Information for the online application is available at schools in eligible communities

WEST DES MOINES, IA – NOVEMBER 10, 2023 – Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 23rd consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2024. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.

Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available online: mediacomworldclass.com. Information has been sent to all high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. High school officials are asked to encourage seniors to submit applications on or before the January 31, 2024 deadline.

“Our company makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and we believe one of the best ways is to invest in promising young students who will be our future leaders,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s SVP of Operations, Product Strategy and Consumer Experience. Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in the 22-state area served by Mediacom’s fiber-rich broadband network. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Inquiries may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com.