Music Festival and Overland Rally Return to Big Brutus: September 29-30

WEST MINERAL, Kan. – This is not your normal concert experience. For the third year, Big Brutus will be the site of a music festival and overland rally. To be held September 29-30, 2023, this unique location and experience are matched by unique performers who have their own blend of various genres: bluegrass, blues, classic country, classic rock, funk, jazz, pop, rap, reggae, even disco and EDM.



“The Big Iron Overland Rally is such a fun atmosphere,” says Chris Holloway, founder of the MOORE EXPO and director of the Big Iron Overland Rally. “It’s a great way to reconnect with friends throughout the Midwest in an incredible setting. The classes are always top notch and the music really sets the mood for a great weekend. Big Brutus is such a special place, it warms our hearts to be able to give back and help preserve such an incredible piece of history.”



The event is hosted by MOORE (Midwest Overlanding and Off-Road Expo), and Big Brutus, Inc., the 16-story electric shovel that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Surrounded by the Mined Land Wildlife Areas, areas once mined for coal and now used for recreational use, Big Brutus also happens to be centrally located between two favorite locations of overlanding enthusiasts: the Flint Hills and the Ozark Mountains.



Music lineup



Friday, September 29: Bluegrass at the Bucket with Old Outlaws and Whiskey at 2:00 PM CST at the Brutus Bucket Stage; Crossroads Blues with Leeper and Simpson at 4:00 PM CST in Tent B; CRC MUSIC at 6:00 PM CST on the Main Stage; and, The Juice at 8:00 PM CST on the Main Stage.



Saturday, September 30: Bluegrass at the Bucket with Dirty Strings at 2:00 PM CST at the Brutus Bucket Stage; Crossroads Blues with Art Bentley at 4:00 PM CST in Tent B; Adam Johnston Band at 6:00 PM CST on the Main Stage; and, Members Only at 8:30 PM CST on the Main Stage.



Get tickets



Officially called the Big Iron Overland Rally, this concert experience includes a campout at the West Mineral, Kansas historic landmark and will have activities for family fun, live music, food, and vendor exhibits. For more information including tickets, visit www.BigIronOverlandRally.com



What is overlanding?



The event is an opportunity for locals to learn about this relatively new form of camping. Overlanding is best described as camping in remote areas, off-grid, without the need to hook up to utilities. At the most extreme, it can include the use of specially outfitted vehicles. The concept exploded in popularity during the 2020 pandemic, providing a way for families to escape to areas where they could safely distance themselves from other campers while exploring and enjoying the country.



Overlanding classes



Several classes will be held throughout Friday and Saturday. Of local interest for those who would like to know more about this activity is “Overlanding For Beginners” on Friday, September 29 at 3:00 PM CST in Tent B.



Vendors



Vendors include premium overland camping and adventure motorcycling, off-road vehicle parts, power sports equipment, competitive outdoor sports equipment, kayaking, hiking, survival amenities, live product demonstrations, truck accessories, and more.