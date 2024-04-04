PEO Sisterhood

The honey bees were flying at P.E.O. Chapter BT’s April 1st meeting. Members met at 12:30 pm in Fellowship Hall of the United Methodist Church in Baxter Springs. The hostesses were Clara Wassom and Judy Brewster. Tables were decorated with a honey bee theme. Members were served chocolate cake decorated with honey bee marshmallows and ice cream sundaes.



A very informative program was presented by Pastor Dorcia Johnson, pastor of the United Methodist Churches in Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, and Opolis, Kansas. Her presentation coordinated with the chapter’s yearly theme: “P.E.O. Sparkles Like a Jewel in the Sun.” She shared her expertise about the Bible and pointed out chapters and verses that mention precious metals and stones. Members were given a visual aid that explained Aaron’s breastplate, what tribe was represented and where to find the information in the Bible.



Lawana Kemp, chapter president conducted the business meeting. A letter was read thanking the chapter for their donation. Plans for the pie and cake auction were discussed. Hostess prizes were won by Vicki O’Neal, Lolly Beecher and Delores Crane.



Members present were Clara Wassom, Delores Crane, Kathryn Aupperle, DeAnne Binns, Linda Crotts, Sue Commons, Mary Lou Thompson, Linda Plummer, Toni Wolkar, Vicki O’Neal, Lolly Beecher, Mary Kirkpatrick, Janet Lazenby, Judy Brewster, Alma Cook, Lawana Kemp and guest Pastor Dorcia Johnson.