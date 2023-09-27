Baxter Springs Schedules Another Meet and Greet



A request was made of the City Council of Baxter Springs, to allow a tent be placed at the Kiwanis Park October 5-8th for a Revival, it will be near the stage, council approved.



Councilman Rick Chriestensen reported that the survey work had been completed along Fifteenth and the recommendation as soon as the paperwork was received was to have the city crew, measure and paint lines for parking along the street. The parking spaces will be on the diagonal, council approved.



City Clerk Sharon Clark, presented the council with recommendations for a new server. She stated that the bid from Tyler Technologies would be increasing on October 1, this will move all the city to a cloud based system and if something should happen then the liability is on Tyler Technologies, not the city, council approved.



City Attorney Candace Gayoso presented the council with the Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code, (both published on page 8) council adopted both ordinances.



City Councilman Jimmy Younger, Street Committee, stated that the stoplight at 12th and 13th on Military the repairs will be completed within the next day or so.



Councilman Kelly Abbott, Water Committee, stated that the committee recommended taking over the lift station at McDonald’s, the city will also assume the electric bill, and any future maintenance of the lift station. The cost for parts to repair is $12,971.50 and labor is $15,931, council approved. He also stated that a water leak that had been on Fifth Street for around 20 years had been located and fixed, as well as several other leaks around the city.



Councilman Steve Dardenne, Police Committee, and Police Chief Brian Henderson, stated that the department had received a communications grant that was 90/10 matching grant.



The updates to the communications will cost the city $10,000, he is still testing out equipment to determine what is wanted. He stated that the new system will allow inter-department communication better in case of a disaster or other incidents.



Councilman Chriestensen, Property Committee, stated that the property located on Lincoln Street that had been listed with Kingrey-Kellum and offer had been made of $2,000, they city counter-offered $3,000. Currently the city has $4,300 in costs on the property.



Chriestensen, stated that the property located on the southeast corner of 16th and Lincoln be turned into a parking lot, and the city crew will do that as time allows. This property was gave to the city from USD #508.



The City approved another Meet and Greet to be held on Saturday, November 4th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Community Room.



Council approved the purchase of a server, that will mainly be used by the Police Department at the cost of $17,485.11.



The next council meeting will be held Tuesday, October 10th at 7:00 pm.