West Mineral Man Sentenced to Prison for Interfering with Law Enforcement

Sean Galloway apprehended by Sheriff’s Deputies after barricading himself inside a camper earlier this summer.

Sean Adam Galloway, 46, of West Mineral, received a 14-month prison sentence earlier this week in Cherokee County District Court.

In September 2021, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Galloway was driving north of Columbus, when he fled for several miles before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area, where he was then captured.

Galloway was held at the Cherokee County Jail until December 16, 2021, when he was transferred to the Newton County Missouri Sheriff’s Office after an arrest warrant was issued for him on allegations of felony resisting arrest.

Upon his release from custody in Missouri, Galloway failed to appear in Cherokee County Court on charges he faced here, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 26, 2023, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to arrest Galloway on the outstanding warrant when he barricaded himself inside a camper in Weir. As a Sheriff’s K-9 was about to deploy, Galloway surrendered.

In August of this year Galloway pled guilty to Interfering with law enforcement and his prison sentence was handed down Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Galloway is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending his transfer to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was prosecuted by Cherokee County Attorney Kurt Benecke.