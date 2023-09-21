2023 Baxter Springs Civil War Encampment

To Be Held On The Grounds Of The Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum And The Historic Fort Blair Site Saturday & Sunday, October 7 – 8 On The 160th Anniversary Of Quantrill’s Attack on Fort Blair

Reenactors In Period Attire, Battle Engagements, Weapon &Cannon Firing Displays, And A Special Performance Of “Voices From The Grave” By Phyllis Abbott And Her Ensemble Cast

Saturday Schedule: With Food Trucks And Vendors Onsite

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Camp Life & Drill

10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Battle Engagement

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Camp Demonstration

2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Battle Engagement

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. “Bloody Dawn” Docudrama On Quantrill’s Raid on Lawrence, Kansas To Air Inside The Museum Solarium

8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. “Voices From The Grave” Performance To Be Held At The City Cemetery Limited Seating Will Be Available. PLEASE CALL 620-856-2385 FOR RESERVATIONS

Sunday Schedule: With Vendors Onsite

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Camp Life

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Battle Engagement

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Jim Spillars Presentation As General James Blunt

For More Information Contact The Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum: 620-856-2385 Or @BaxterSpringsMuseum On Facebook Or baxterspringsmuseum@outlook.com

Hosted By: Baxter Springs Historical Society, Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum,

Baxter Springs Chamber Of Commerce, And The City Of Baxter Springs

Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum

Located At 740 East Avenue, Baxter Springs, Kansas

620-856-2385