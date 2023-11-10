Baxter Springs USD 508 Board of Education Meeting will be held at 1108 Military Avenue on Monday, November 13th, 2023 at 6:00 PM
They will conduct the following business.
Call To Order/Opening Ceremonies.
Approval Of Agenda.
Consent Agenda: Approval of Payment of Bills; Approval of Minutes of the October 9th, 2023 Board Meeting; Treasurer’s Report.
Opening of the Public Hearing regarding Open Enrollment Policies JBC and JBCC.
Reports: Superintendent; Board Policy Updates; Facility Updates; Misc.: Building Administrators; Curriculum.
Executive Session: Non-elected personnel.
Hiring/resignations.
Comments/Concerns from the Board.
Adjournment.
