Baxter Springs USD 508 Board of Education Meeting will be held at 1108 Military Avenue on Monday, November 13th, 2023 at 6:00 PM

They will conduct the following business.

Call To Order/Opening Ceremonies.

Approval Of Agenda.

Consent Agenda: Approval of Payment of Bills; Approval of Minutes of the October 9th, 2023 Board Meeting; Treasurer’s Report.

Opening of the Public Hearing regarding Open Enrollment Policies JBC and JBCC.

Reports: Superintendent; Board Policy Updates; Facility Updates; Misc.: Building Administrators; Curriculum.

Executive Session: Non-elected personnel.

Hiring/resignations.

Comments/Concerns from the Board.

Adjournment.