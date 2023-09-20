Cherokee County Inmate Roster: 2023-09-20

Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable).



9-13-2023 5:00 pm, Grant Olin Bryant, 63, CKSO, Domestic battery: knowing/reckless bodily harm, No bond, 9-15-2023 5:27 pm.



9-13-2023 9:39 pm, Robert Scott Dugan, 54, CKSO, Distribute certain stimulants, Possess opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants, Possession of certain hallucinogenic drugs, Possess ephedrine or precursor with intent, Transporting an open container, DWS: misdemeanor: unknown conviction, No bond, 9-15-2023 5:27 pm.



9:39 pm, Samantha Jo Hays, 33, CKSO, Use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, Possess opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants, Distribute certain stimulants, Possess ephedrine or precursor with intent, No bond, 9-15-2023 5:27 pm.



9-14-2023 10:46 pm, Marie L. Pamplin, 32, BSPD, Failure to appear, Court cost: Baxter Springs, $395, 9-15-2023 10:27 am.



9-14-2023 12:26 pm, David Adam Arnhart, 35, CKSO, Probation violation, No bond, 9-15-2023 12:27 pm.



9-15-2023 8:58 am, Pierre Andrew Triplett, 27, GPD, Theft of property/services: value less than $1,000, $2,000, 9-17-2023 9:27 am.



9-15-2023 1:55 pm, Trevor Dean Clark, 31, GPD, Domestic battery: physical contact in rude manner, $1,500, 9-17-2023 2:27 pm.



9-15-2023 2:05 pm, Stevana Kay Clark, 29, GPD, Domestic battery: know cause physical contact 3rd/subsequent, Disorderly conduct: fighting words/noisy conduct, No bond, 9-17-2023 2:27 pm.



9-15-2023 6:33 pm, Jeremiah C. Lett, 42, GPD, DUI: misdemeanor, Possession of certain hallucinogenic drugs, $3,500, 9-15-2023 10:27 pm.



9-16-023 2:32 am, Manuel Lorenzo Pizarro, 20, CKSO, DUI: misdemeanor, No bond, 9-16-2023 8:27 am.



9-16-2023 2:06 pm, Kathy Lynn Whitaker, 41, CPD, Possess opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants, Use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, Arrest by LEO: warrant, Possession of certain hallucinogenic drugs, No bond, In custody.



9-17-2023 12:18 am, Brycen John Thorpe, 26, Qupaw Marshals, DUI: alcohol or drugs: unknown severity, Possession of certain hallucinogenic drugs, Use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, $3,500, In custody.



9-17-2023 3:01 pm, Kenneth Duane Olds, 36, CKSO, Failure to appear, $250, 9-17-2023 7:27 pm.



9-18-2023 4:08 pm, Andrew Vincent Cox, 34, Quapaw Marshals, Domestic battery: knowing/reckless bodily harm, Criminal threat: cause terror/evacuation/disruption, No bond, In custody.



9-18-2023 5:08 pm, Blake Thayer Hoover, 19, CKSO, Probation violation, No bond, In custody.



9-18-2023 5:08 pm, William Avery Kukovich, 30, CKSO, Probation violation, No bond, In custody.



9-18-2023 6:57 pm, Sabra Diane Boyd, 36, BSPD, Use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, Court cost: Baxter Springs, $445, In custody.



9-18-2023 6:48 pm, Kenneth Kade Elmore, 39, BSPD, DWS, Vehicle liability insurance required, Vehicle: unlawful acts: e.g. registration, Possession of certain hallucinogenic drugs, Use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, Court cost: Baxter Springs, $1,745, In custody.



9-18-2023 8:42 pm, Darrell Robert Cornwell, 39, GPD, Failure to appear, Use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, Court cost: Baxter Springs, $661, In custody.