Cherokee County Inmate Roster: November 15, 2023

Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 11-8-2023 9:12 am, Shelby Denise Brown, 31, CKSO, Arrest by LEO: warrant, Possess opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants, Use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, $500, 11-10-2023 7:27 pm. 11-8-2023 10:24 am, Dustin Eugene Bittick, 39, Another jurisdiction, Arrest by LEO: warrant, No bond, In custody. 11-8-2023 12:53 pm, Zachary […]