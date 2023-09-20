Columbus Man Receives 4 Life Sentences For Sex Offenses

Deputy Alex Duckett escorts convicted sex offender John Clark from the courtroom Wednesday after Clark received 4 life sentences

John Edward Clark, 72, of Columbus, was given 4 life sentences Wednesday afternoon in Cherokee County District Court.

A jury found Clark guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of rape at the conclusion of his trial on May 9th.

Clark’s conviction and subsequent sentence came following an investigation into his unlawful sexual acts involving a child, between August of 2015 and May of 2017.

Clark continues to be held in the Cherokee County Jail pending transfer to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Clark was prosecuted by the Cherokee County Attorney’s Office.