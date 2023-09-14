Community Green Farms awarded $1,052,000 in SPARK funding

Pittsburg, Kansas – Community Green Farms, a not-for-profit headquartered in Pittsburg, Kansas, has been awarded $1,052,000 through the final round of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Community Capacity Grant. The organization was one of five across the state to be awarded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF). The grant is effective October 1, 2023.



The receipt of this award will support the foundation in completing Phase One of their Farm to School initiative. Phase One of the statewide effort will place a hydroponic farm classroom in 10 Southeast Kansas schools before expanding the initiative, placing one at a school in all 105 Kansas counties. Phase One is 30% complete, with farm classrooms already placed in Crawford, Neosho, and Cherokee counties. Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, and Wilson counties remain in Phase One.



The grant awarded projects focus on support and coordination of services that meet needs such as health, housing, education, and nutrition. In a press release from Governor Laura Kelly’s office, DCF Secretary Laura Howard stated that DCF’s belief is that relationships and resources bring strength to communities. “These organizations are doing just that by offering children and families opportunities to learn and coordinate health, housing, and nutritional services available through state and local resources,” she said.



In the same release, Governor Kelly reinforced Howard. “These grants will ensure that children and families have access to the supports necessary for success,” affirmed Governor Kelly.



Community Green Farms remains dedicated to their mission of improving the health of communities. “We are honored to have been selected as one of the recipients,” stated Executive Director Matt O’Malley. “This is an incredibly exciting time for us. By the end of this grant there will be ten schools in Southeast Kansas using innovative farm classrooms to teach students about agriculture and nutrition while providing significant amounts of fresh produce for their food service programs. Now that we have secured funding for Phase One, we will begin seeking partnerships to fund these innovative agriculture projects in ten more Kansas counties for Phase Two.”