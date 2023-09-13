Galena man drowns in strip pit near West Mineral, Kansas

Staff Reports | West Mineral, Kansas

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has announced a Galena man has drowned in a strip pit near West Mineral Kansas.

Emergency personnel from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus and West Mineral Fire Departments and Cherokee County Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

According to officers, upon arrival, the body was recovered from the water.

Officers stated the investigation shows the Galena man was fishing with a family member when he slipped on the embankment and entered the water.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the family can be notified.