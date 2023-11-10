Galena USD#499 will hold a Board Of Education Meeting on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. in the Board Of Education Office. They will conduct the following business:

Roll Call: Mrs. Denise Titus, President, Mr. Stephen Hall, Vice-President, Mr. Lawrence Miller, Member, Mrs. Jaime Boyes, Member, Ms. Glenda Reeves, Member, Mr. Justin Boyes, Member, Mr. Josh Reed, Member.

Approval of Agenda.

Nonresident Hearing: Mr. VanCleave will report.

Superintendent Items.

Adjournment of the Hearing.

The monthly Board Of Education Meeting will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 – 6:30 p.m. in Board Of Education Office. They will conduct the following business

Roll Call: Mrs. Denise Titus, President, Mr. Stephen Hall, Vice-President, Mr. Lawrence Miller, Member, Mrs. Jaime Boyes, Member, Ms. Glenda Reeves, Member, Mr. Justin Boyes, Member, Mr. Josh Reed, Member.

Approval of Agenda.

Consent Agenda.

Grandparent Letter.

Policy JBCC Non-Resident Enrollment.

Building Reports: Progress Monitoring Data, Report on Parent Teacher conferences, Principals will report.

District Operations: Mr. VanCleave will report.

SEK Interlocal #637 Report: Jaime Boyes will report.

Personnel: Classified Staff; Certified Staff.

Discussion Items.

Superintendent’s Items.

Adjournment – The next regular scheduled Board of Education meeting is Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.