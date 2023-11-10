Galena USD#499 will hold a Board Of Education Meeting on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. in the Board Of Education Office. They will conduct the following business:
Roll Call: Mrs. Denise Titus, President, Mr. Stephen Hall, Vice-President, Mr. Lawrence Miller, Member, Mrs. Jaime Boyes, Member, Ms. Glenda Reeves, Member, Mr. Justin Boyes, Member, Mr. Josh Reed, Member.
Approval of Agenda.
Nonresident Hearing: Mr. VanCleave will report.
Superintendent Items.
Adjournment of the Hearing.
The monthly Board Of Education Meeting will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 – 6:30 p.m. in Board Of Education Office. They will conduct the following business
Consent Agenda.
Grandparent Letter.
Policy JBCC Non-Resident Enrollment.
Building Reports: Progress Monitoring Data, Report on Parent Teacher conferences, Principals will report.
District Operations: Mr. VanCleave will report.
SEK Interlocal #637 Report: Jaime Boyes will report.
Personnel: Classified Staff; Certified Staff.
Discussion Items.
Superintendent’s Items.
Adjournment – The next regular scheduled Board of Education meeting is Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
