Riverton USD#404 Adopts Budget for 2023-24 Year

USD 404 Board of Education met on Thursday, September 14th and conducted the following business:



REVENUE NEUTRAL RATE HEARING: The board conducted the required public hearing for the Revenue Neutral Rate for the 2023-24 Budget. There were no questions or concerns addressed at the hearing.



REVENUE NEUTRAL RESOLUTION NO. 09142023 FOR FY 2024: Matt Darnaby moved to approve Resolution 09142023 to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate for Fiscal Year 2024 as required by law: K.S.A 79-2988, provides that a levy of property taxes to finance the 2023-2024 budget of USD 404 exceeds the Revenue Neutral Tax Rate to finance the 2023-2024 budget of USD 404, be authorized by a resolution.



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by USD 404 that the 2023-2024 budget with a levy of property taxes exceeding the Revenue Neutral Tax Rates calculated for 2023-2024, as adjusted pursuant to K.S.A 79-2988 is hereby adopted. Gary Neal seconded. As required by statute the following is a roll call of votes regarding the resolution: Judy Adams, yes; Matt Darnaby, yes; Kyle Anderson, yes; Kristin Greer, yes; Jennifer Edwards, yes; Gary Neal, yes. Motion carried unanimously.



The Revenue Neutral hearing was adjourned at 6:32 p.m.



BUDGET HEARING: The board conducted the required public hearing regarding the 2023-24 budget. There were no questions or concerns addressed during the budget hearing. LOB RESOLUTION 09142023(2) Matt Darnaby moved to adopt LOB Resolution 09142023(2) as presented. Kristin Greer seconded; carried unanimously.



2023-24 BUDGET ADOPTION: Gary Neal moved to adopt the 2023-24 budget as presented. The budget was prepared taking into consideration the building level needs assessment and assessment reviews that were approved by the board in June. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously.



The regularly scheduled board meeting began at 6:40. Kyle Anderson led the board and guests in prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance.



Justin Wilson, Maintenance Director, reported on the HVAC issues throughout the building.



Jon Bruce, Transportation Director, reported on electrical issues that he is having with a few of the buses. Jon also gave the board an update on the road closures.



Adam Thomasson, Elementary Principal, reported that the Elementary would be celebrating Grandparent’s Day on September 28th. He reported on the playground equipment that is at the former Head Start building.



Zach Martin, Middle School Principal, gave the board an update on the Williamsburg essays and interview process. The District is allowed to select 10 students to go on the Williamsburg trip.



Chad Harper, High School Principal, reported on volleyball, football, cross country, MTSS, pep rally and the FFA Blue and Gold fundraiser.



Kevin Cooper, Superintendent, reported on two donations the District had received from outside groups. He presented the board with a bid for installation of a new gate and fence at the bus barn. This will allow the District to secure buses and vehicles. He reviewed the MOU provided by the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office to provide a school resource officer. He reported that he was finally able to make contact with a representative from SEK-CAP regarding the playground equipment and the District owned building. Dr. Cooper presented the board with agreement that would give the District the playground equipment and fencing. SEK-CAP will vacate the building and remove storage sheds by October 1st.



Jennifer Edwards moved to accept the following gifts/donations: $500 from the Riverton PTO to help with the recent playground improvements. $200 from CBT presented to the Middle School. This money was used to purchase computer sleeves for students. Gary Neal seconded; carried unanimously.



Kristin Greer moved to accept the bid from Miller Fence for the fencing at the bus barn. Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously.



Gary Neal moved to approve the MOU with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for the School Resource Officer. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously.



Jennifer Edwards moved to approve the agreement with SEK-CAP regarding the playground equipment and fencing. Gary Neal seconded; carried unanimously.



Matt Darnaby moved to fill the vacant High School NCA/KESA supplemental for the 2023-24 school with Michelle Sellars. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously.



Judy Adams moved that the board go into executive session to consider employment recommendations pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the board will return to the open session in twenty (20) minutes at 7:38 p.m. Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper. Jon Bruce, Justin Wilson, Zach Martin and Adam Thomasson will be called in later during the executive session. Jon Bruce and Justin Wilson entered the executive session at 7:35 p.m. The board extended the executive session for an additional ten (10) minutes and will return to the open meeting at 7:48 p.m. Jon Bruce and Justin Wilson left the executive session at 7:40 p.m. Zach Martin and Adam Thomasson entered the executive session at 7:41 p.m.



The board returned to the open meeting at 7:48 pm.



Judy Adams moved that the board go into executive session to consider employee compensation pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the board will return to the open session in ten (10) minutes at 7:58 p.m. Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper. The board extended the executive session for an additional five (05) minutes and will return to the open meeting at 8:03 p.m.



The board returned to the open meeting at 8:03 p.m.



Kyle Anderson moved to accept the formal resignation of Tim Wilson from the Board of Education. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously.



Gary Neal moved to hire Candance Owens as substitute crossing guard for the 2023-24 school year. There are no benefits with this position and the rate of pay is $13/hour. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously.



Matt Darnaby moved to employ Bradley Wells as full time custodian (8hrs/day; benefits); rate of pay $15.50/hr. Gary Neal seconded; carried unanimously.



Kristin Greer moved to hire Donna Yeager as part time bus driver (no benefits); rate of pay is $18.50/hr. Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously.



Gary Neal moved to hire Dalton Weaver to fill the Middle School Girls Basketball vacancy. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously.



Matt Darnaby moved to hire the following for the Elementary After School Program: Lori North, Misha Thompson, Shelby Asbill, Amy Wilson and Nikki Procino Substitute staff (used only as needed): Brenda Honeycutt, Teresa Greninger, Jessica England, Tara Hutto, Kitten Gilmore, Averi Wilson, Sabrina Spilman and Tina Fullen. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously.



Kyle Anderson moved to approve the updated pay scale for athletic event workers as presented. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously.



Kristin Greer moved to approve the FMLA request as presented. Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously.



Jennifer Edwards moved to extend the contract of Amelia Markley from 5/8 to 3/4 due to the increased number of elementary students in the strings program this year. Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously.



Dr. Cooper commended the staff and administration for their work in building relationships with students this year. Dr. Cooper has received numerous positive comments from students regarding this work.



Matt Darnaby moved to adjourn the meeting at 8:15 p.m. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously.