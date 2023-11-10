Riverton USD#404 Hires Spring Coaches

U.S.D. 404 Board of Education met on Thursday, November 9th and conducted the following business:

The board conducted the public hearing on the Open Enrollment Policy for Nonresident Students. There were no comments or questions from the public at the hearing.

The hearing was adjourned and the regular meeting of the Board of Education was opened.

Kyle Anderson led the board and guests in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board recognized the 2023-24 Girls’ Volleyball Team for their recent accomplishments. Elizabeth Wells, Josie Harper and Rebecca Lipasek were present at the meeting. Alivia Parker could not be present due her prior commitment with the musical but sent a note to the board. Dr. Cooper and the board commended the team and coaches for their hard work and accomplishments.

Jon Bruce, Transportation Director, gave the board an update on the road closures and bus routes.

Justin Wilson, Maintenance Director, reported Ashley Colemans a/c unit had quit working and a new one has been ordered. He informed the board about the work that goes into preparing the football field for games.

Zach Martin, Middle School Principal, reported on the Middle School Parent-Teacher conferences. He Middle School Site Council met in October. He reported on the Middle School Girls’ basketball schedule. He gave the board an update on the upcoming Williamsburg trip.

Adam Thomasson, Elementary Principal, reported on the Elementary Parent-Teacher conferences. He reported on the Fall Festival, the After School program

numbers, upcoming Family Night, upcoming Christmas program on December 7th and an upcoming visit by Santa on December 13th. He reported the Elementary Site Council had recently had a meeting.

Chad Harper, High School Principal, reported the High School had a 100% attendance rate for Parent-Teacher conferences. He mentioned the High School Faculty had inquired about the Board Notes reflecting that he reported on “various activities” at the board meeting and what the details were of those activities. He reported on the upcoming Veterans’ Day program, Christmas Angels, Dental Screenings, FBLA trips to Greenbush Ropes course and MSSU, Volleyball Substate and State games, Cross Country regionals, Football District Champs, the recent Middle School/ High School Choir performance, Band competitions, District Music auditions, Scholar’s Bowl, Pre-ACT, ASVAB and Work keys testing, FFA Honor Roll party, FFA National Convention, Pep Rallies, Rams Writing League trips, FCCLA Community Blood Drive, NHS Banquet and the recent Site Council meeting. He gave the board a list of the following upcoming events: Veteran’s Day Program, Musical, the start of Basketball practices, Human Growth Students to Freeman and Ronald McDonald House, STUCO Iron Man Volleyball-proceeds to Christmas Angels, Inspiring Women-Health Career Day, TSA Food Drive, STUCO Powder Puff game-proceeds to Christmas Angels, FEA Bagels for Teachers, Girls Basketball Jamboree at home, Neodesha FFA Speech Invitational, Boys Basketball Jamboree at Parsons, PSU College of Business student visit, FEA bell ringing for Salvation Army, Girls and Boys Basketball game vs Cherryvale at home in the Fieldhouse, District Music concerts, local Christmas parades, Fastbridge winter testing and FFA SED Speech and Food Science.

Kevin Cooper, Superintendent, reported that the District will be looking at ways to address people parking in the middle of the road in front of the MPAC during various events such as football and basketball games, concerts, etc. The safety of children/patrons is the District ultimate priority with addressing the parking issues. Information will be shared via social media and other avenues to notify patrons of the changes that will be made. He reported that the District is exploring options for a new District Level Communication System that will be universal among all building. More information on this system will be discussed at the December board meeting. He gave the board information on the current lawn service contract and options going forward for this service.

Jennifer Edwards moved to accept the donation from the Orogono Church on the Hill for food service accounts. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously.

Kyle Anderson moved to accept the agreement from the County to deed the FEMA property to the District. This is property that is currently leased by the District and is located by the baseball field.

There are deed restrictions that must be abided by as well. Kristin Greer seconded; carried unanimously.

Kyle Anderson moved to accept the bids from Bill’s Electric Inc and B&B Heat and Air for the new HVAC system. Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously.

Matt Darnaby moved that the board go into executive session to discuss employee’s performance pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA for five (05) minutes and the board will return to the open meeting at 7:27 p.m. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper.

The board returned to the open session at 7:27 p.m.

Matt Darnaby moved that the board go into executive session to discuss employee’s performance pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA for five (05) minutes and the board will return to the open meeting at 7:32 p.m. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper.

The board returned to the open session at 7:32 p.m.

Matt Darnaby moved that the board go into executive session to discuss employee’s performance pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA for five (05) minutes and the board will return to the open meeting at 7:37 p.m. Kyle Anderson seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper.

The board returned to the open session at 7:37 p.m.

Matt Darnaby moved that the board go into executive session to discuss negotiations pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA for ten (10) minutes and the board will return to the open meeting at 7:48 p.m. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper.

The board returned to the open session at 7:48 p.m.

Matt Darnaby moved that the board go into executive session to discuss negotiations pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA for five (05) minutes and the board will return to the open meeting at 7:56 p.m. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper.

The board returned to the open session at 7:56 p.m.

Matt Darnaby moved that the board go into executive session to discuss negotiations pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA for five (05) minutes and the board will return to the open meeting at 8:04 p.m. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously. The board retained Kevin Cooper.

Jennifer Edwards moved to accept the following resignations: Ashlee Ludwig-Freshman Volleyball coach; Adam Babcock- High School Assistant Track coach. The board expressed their sincere appreciation to these coaches for their hard work and dedication to the District. Kristin Greer seconded; carried unanimously.

Matt Darnaby moved to accept the retirement of Rebecca Lipasek, teacher/coach/athletic director. Gary Neal seconded; carried unanimously. The board expressed their sincere appreciation to Rebecca for her hard work and dedication to the District.

Gary Neal moved to approve the following Spring Supplementals for 2023-24 school year: Baseball: Danny Weaver – Head Coach; Dalton Weaver- Asst. Coach; Kevin Nelson- Asst. Coach. Softball: Taylor Compton – Head Coach; Macy Williams- Asst. Coach; HS Track: Blake Arehart – Head Coach; Justin McKee- Asst. Coach; Golf: Jonathon Beck; MS Track: Kelli Pant- Head Girls Coach; Will Mallatt-Head Boys Coach; Alicia Mallatt-Asst.Coach; Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously.

Matt Darnaby moved to approve filling the vacant Elementary NCA/KESA supplemental for 2023-24 school year with Shelby Asbill. Gary Neal seconded; carried unanimously.

Kyle Anderson moved to approve the following: In order to retain staff in light of the additional duties necessary to implement programs designed to limit learning loss and to create a safe learning environment, I make the motion that Riverton USD 404 pay a premium retention incentive payment to all certified and non-certified personnel employed by Riverton USD 404 as follows:

The payment will be paid from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funding and will be part of the November payroll. The payments are subject to the following stipulations:

• Employee must have been employed and actively working as of Nov 1, 2023 to be eligible.

• Any employee that leaves the school district prior to February 1, 2024 will repay the district the full amount of the retention incentive.

• Any employee that leaves the school district between February 1 and the end of the 2023-2024 school year will repay one-half of the retention incentive.

• Any penalty owed to the school district will be deducted from the employee’s final check.

• All certified and classified personnel who are considered full-time and eligible for benefits will receive a retention incentive payment equal to a full-share ($1000)

• Certified staff who are employed half time by another District will receive a payment of half-share ($500) from USD 404 Riverton.

• All classified personnel who are considered part-time will receive a retention incentive payment equal to a half-share ($500)

• AM/PM bus drivers who drive both their regular AM/PM routes AND activity trips will receive a full share.

• Bus drivers who drive only regular AM/PM routes OR only activity trips will receive a half-share.

• Rule 10 coaches will receive a half-share ($500) to be paid in either November or May depending on whether the season of sport is in the fall or spring. No rule 10 coach shall be eligible for more than $500 for the year.

• Cafeteria staff will be eligible to receive a retention incentive payment equal to a halfshare.

• Interlocal employees will be eligible to receive a retention incentive payment of $400 from the District that will be paid to the Interlocal and they will issue payment to employee.

Matt Darnaby seconded; carried unanimously. The board did emphasize this payment is being paid from ESSER funding and that funding will end this school year.

Gary Neal moved to adjourn the meeting at 8:16 p.m. Jennifer Edwards seconded; carried unanimously.

All board members were present.