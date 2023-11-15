Sheriff’s Office Awarded Over $115,000.00 COPS Grant

The United States Department of Justice recently awarded the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office over $115,000.00 in federal funding. The grant award, administered by the COPS Office, will fund a newly created position within the Sheriff's Office for the next several years. "Maintaining and strengthening the bond our agency has with the community is important, which is why we applied for […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!