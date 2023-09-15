Whited and Bash Attend SEKLS Training

DeAnn Whited and Trustee Nancy Bash of Galena Public Library were among the 90 members of the Southeast Kansas Library System (SEKLS) who attended the Fall In-Service and Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing held August 25 at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, Iola KS. Wulf Roby, Communications Coordinator for the State Library of Kansas, presented as keynote speaker. They shared information about how libraries statewide can best share their stories and market their services and programs. Attendees could attend two of these four afternoon workshops: Easy Marketing or Cut the Craptivities and AI for Public Libraries or a Library Trustee Orientation panel. Participants earned continuing education credit for attending. At the Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) and Budget Hearing, the System Board approved the System’s request to exceed the RNR and then approved the 2024 budget.