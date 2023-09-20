“Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy” Statewide Tour to Rally Kansans for Medicaid Expansion

WINFIELD – Today, outside William Newton Hospital, Governor Laura Kelly launched her “Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy” tour to rally Kansans statewide in support of her top priority this upcoming legislative session, Medicaid Expansion. Throughout the fall, Governor Kelly will travel across the state to share how expanding access to health insurance will reduce costs for every Kansan, preserve and strengthen rural […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!