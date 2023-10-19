Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. encourages any Kansan currently in Lebanon or Kansans with loved ones in Lebanon to evacuate immediately. The U.S. State Department has advised Americans not to travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation.

“Above all else, we must ensure the safety and security of all Americans,” said Senator Marshall. “Given the rising instability in the region, I am encouraging all Americans to leave Lebanon immediately. My office is prepared, has the resources to help Americans navigate this process, and stands ready to assist Kansans in any way needed.”

Anyone currently in Lebanon or with family in the country is encouraged to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call (785)829-9000.