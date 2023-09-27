Galena, Kansas – Cecil V. Brown, age 77 passed away September 25, 2023 at his home.



Cecil was born November 8, 1945 to the late John and Della (Conard) Brown in Columbus, Kansas. He worked for the county as a weed director. He loved to be outside in God’s green earth, whether it was In the garden, with his canines, hunting, fishing or simply just soaking up the sun. He loved deep and lived humble. Kansas City Chiefs was his favorite team.



In addition to his parents, Cecil is preceded in death by one daughter Crystal Brown, and a brother Joseph Brown.



He is survived by his son, David Brown of Galena; brother Jackie Brown (wife Doris) of Galena; sisters, Hazel McGrew (husband, Gary) of Crestline, Kansas, and Geraldine Umphenour of Blue Springs, Missouri; three grandchildren, Christopher, Shayna and Kaylann; and 11 great grandchildren.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled through Derfelt Funeral Home of Columbus, Kansas. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 27, 2023 at the funeral home. Graveside services at Park Cemetery will follow at 2:00 pm.