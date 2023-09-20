Scammon, Kansas – Charles Raymond Meyer, 82, died at 10:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters at his home, following a short illness.



Charles was born April 24, 1941 in Galena, Kansas, the son of Herman Joseph and Rose Ann (Fox) Meyer. Charles was a graduate of St. Mary’s Colgan High School and lived in this area all his life. Charles married Mary Eloise Heintzelman on January 9, 1969 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Leavenworth, KS; she survives at the home. Charles worked as a farmer all his life; was a member of the St. Bridget’s Catholic Church; member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree; International Harvester Collectors Kansas chapter #3; Harley Davidson Owners Group and Southeast Kansas Old Time Gas Engine and Tractors Club.



Survivors include his wife; daughters, Christine Giannini and husband Brad of Lewisville, Texas, Brenda Altland and husband, Scott of York, Pennsylvania, Nicole Meyer-Foresman and husband, Jim Foresman of Pittsburg, Kansas and Melinda Meyer and husband, Tim Fundenberger of Kansas City, Missouri; siblings, Mike Meyer and wife, Phyliss of Weir, Kansas, and Sister Ann Meyer of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Alexandria Giannini, Marissa Giannini, Brock Charles Altland, Brady Altland and Brooke Altland, Ailie Foresman, R.J. Foresman, Emma Fundenberger and Henry Fundenberger; lastly his beloved dog and companion Casey.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Francis Duffin, Nick Meyer, Ed Meyer, Ted Meyer, Leo Herman Meyer, and Rosalie Anne Meyer.



Charles grew up on a farm with his parents and siblings a half mile east of KOAM TV station. After he married Eloise, he built a house nearby. He loved to work the land and often stated “If you’re not working hard, then you’re not having fun”. Through mid-summer, he was actively farming and running for parts on his motorcycle, which he loved to do. Riding his Harley was one passion that really brought him joy. If the weather was good, you could find him riding his bike up to the Farmhouse Café for lunch with the guys. Everyone enjoyed Charles and grew to love his sayings and farmer’s wave from his truck passing on 69 Highway.



Charlie had many loves. These included family, farming, and motorcycles, as well as an interest in International Harvester memorabilia. Anything that had the IH name plate caught his eye.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Scammon, with Fr. Gabriel Greer and Fr. Derek Hooper as celebrants. Burial will follow at the St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Scammon. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, Kansas; family will receive friends following the rosary. The public viewing will be after 2:00 pm Friday. In lieu of flowers the family suggests expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to St. Bridget’s Catholic Church and the St. Bridget’s Cemetery Fund. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Arrangements are by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, Kansas.