Pierce City, Missouri – Clark “Frank” Franklin Freeman, age 53, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Galena, Kansas on Saturday, February 7, 1970; son of Mike Freeman and the late Leila (Vanderpool) Scott. Frank was a 1988 graduate of Galena High School in Kansas. He was a maintenance worker for Dairy Farmers of America. On June 24, 2006, he married Cheri Givens in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Frank loved telling jokes, singing, dancing, fishing, cooking, and eating. He enjoyed every minute he could spend with his kids and grandkids. Frank coached many of their sports while growing up. He was an avid Greenbay Packers fan. He loved his family so much and his dog, Luna. He will certainly be missed by many!



Surviving are the following, his wife, Cheri of Monett, Missouri; four sons, Kameron Freeman of Springfield, Missouri, Avrey Freeman of Springfield, Missouri, Jamie Logan of Springfield, Missouri, and Paige Byrd of Long Beach, California; one daughter, Stevie Freeman of Carthage, Missouri; four grandchildren, Maxon Freeman, Violet Sherman, Payton Robertson, and Ayden Robertson; his dad, Mike Freeman of Pierce City, Missouri; a sister, Shawna Serage of Galena, Kansas; and many other friends.



Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Leila Scott; and a son, Shaylinn Freeman.

There will be a Celebration of Life where the family will receive friends at Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.