Joplin, Missouri – Donna Louise Loyd, age 63 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Freeman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born March 26, 1960 in Columbus, Kansas to Bill and Katharine (Lane) Qualls.



Donna grew up in the Neutral, Kansas area all of her school years, graduating from Riverton High School with the class of 1978. She met Brent Loyd shortly after graduation, and the two were married on November 28, 1981 in Joplin. She was a devoted wife and loved Brent deeply. Donna retired in 2022 from the Joplin School District where she was a teacher for East Middle School. She was very active with the school district, coaching high school softball, founding leader of the Eagles For Christ, leading the middle school quiz club, and so much more. Outside of the school, Donna would volunteer with the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Joplin and lead a ladies group with BSF. Donna’s faith was extremely important to her. She worked with all ages and in many areas of the church throughout the years, including directing the yearly VBS and teaching the Sparks group in Awana. Throughout all her time of service, Donna and Brent raised three daughters. She was a wonderful mother, and she loved her children and grandchildren greatly.



Those left behind to mourn her loss include her mother, Katharine Qualls of Columbus, Kansas; husband, Brent Loyd of the home; three daughters, Jessica Halstead (Ryan) of Joplin, Kelsey Loyd of Joplin, and Emily Flynn (Nathan) of Webb City, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Wilder, Asher, Ander, Parker, Karson, Kensley and Brooklyn; sister, Wendy Handshy (Bud) of Pittsburg, Kansas; three brothers, Gary Qualls of Columbus, Kansas, Mike Qualls (Pam) of Joplin, and Billy Qualls (Norma) of Baxter Springs, Kansas; mother in-law, Patsy Loyd of Joplin, and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.



Donna is preceded in death by her father, Bill Qualls.



