Baxter Springs, Kansas – George Eugene Graves, 80, passed from this life on Monday, November 6, 2023 at his home in Baxter Springs.



George was born December 19, 1942 in Miami, Oklahoma to the union of George Madison and Pauline Lilly (Welch) Graves. After high school, Gene served in the United States Navy from 1960-1964. He worked as a machinist for the former McCartney then KMT Manufacturing Company in Baxter Springs for over 30 years.



George was united in marriage to Judy Kay (Sharp) Graves on January 13, 1989 in Commerce, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include; sons, Billy Graves and wife ,Scarlet, Chris Graves; stepsons, Sam Boswell, Ed Boswell and wife, Tiffany; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sister, Sharlene Berry and husband, Mike.



Gene is preceded in death by his parents, George and Pauline; half-brother, Bill Green; stepdaughter, Trish (Boswell) Graves.



George has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Private family services will be held at a later date.