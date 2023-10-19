Peoria, Oklahoma – Gloria Jean Garner-Workman, 73, suddenly passed from this life Monday, October 16, 2023, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin Missouri.



Born on Saturday, August 12, 1950 in Picher Oklahoma, to Lonnie and Connie (Sprague) Garner. Gloria was a Picherite through and through. She was proud to be a Gorilla and loved being involved anyway she could. She enjoyed donating time to the Picher Miners Museum, as well as working at the Tri-State Tribune and operating her own businesses in Picher over the years. She later went on and did paralegal work in Miami, Oklahoma helping many families in the surrounding communities and finished out her working career for the Census Bureau.



Gloria was loved and adored by all that knew her. Her family and friends were everything to her. After retirement though, she didn’t slow down any, she enjoyed spending it with her sisters, cousins, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends at her little slice of Paradise (Little 5-mile creek). She enjoyed spending time gardening, picking up sticks, doing yard work and playing with her great grandbabies in the creek.



Gloria is proceeded in death by her husband, Tommy Workman; her parents, Lonnie Sr. and Connie Garner; brother, Lonnie Garner Jr.; and sister, Juanita Vanatta. She is survived by sisters, Evona Garner, Tulsa Oklahoma, Rebecca Brandon – Quapaw Oklahoma, and Barbara (Pat) Houtz – Goodman Missouri; two children, son, Vance Reeves and partner, Robin Winfrey; daughter, Amy Simmons and partner, Mark Artigo; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and five bonus grandchildren; along with many nieces; and nephews; and greats whom she loved dearly.



A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 28th at 11:30 am, at Little 5 Mile Creek, 2301 South 660 Road, Quapaw, Oklahoma. Benefit horse shoe tournament to follow at 1:00 pm. Meat will be smoked for the tournament, please bring a side, bring a chair and favorite stories to share about Gloria.