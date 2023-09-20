Galena, Kansas – Jeffery Phillip Lansaw, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Missouri following injuries sustained in an automobile accident in rural Baxter Springs, Kansas.

Jeffery was born in Joplin, Missouri on July 14, 1969 to Emaline Josephine (Lack) Lansaw. He had worked as a commercial fisherman while living in South Padre Island and Galveston, Texas before moving back to the four-state area. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and bringing people together for cookouts, as well as playing guitar. Jeff loved everyone, and could make friends with anyone. He was always the life of the party. If there was ever a disagreement, he was the type of person that when he walked in the room, you’d forget all about it. He would give you the shirt off the back.

Jeff was united in marriage with Michelle Feldman Lansaw in Miami, OK on July 3, 2000. She preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Lansaw; three siblings, Rick Lansaw, Wayne Lansaw, and Sherry Lansaw; and one nephew, K.C. Lewis.

Survivors include include his three children, Ashley Nicole Murray (husband, Todd) of Baxter Springs, Kansas, Breyanna Lansaw (wife, Danielle) of Baxter Springs, Kansas, and River K. Feldman of Galena; one brother, Rodney Lansaw of Carthage, Missouri; one sister, Kimberly Youngblood (husband, Kenny) of Galena; biological grandchildren, Mideya and Talan; as well as several other grandchildren; a beloved friend, Tonya Lake; and several nieces and nephews. The family will host a private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery of Galena. The family will host a public celebration of life at a later date with details to be announced in the future.