Oswego, Kansas Karen L. Johnston, age 67, passed away peacefully at 12:49 PM on Monday, October 16, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer.

Karen was born in Great Bend, Kansas on August 13, 1956 to the union of Doyle and Ina “Lea” (Minson) Folkerts. She attended school in Great Bend, and began working at the Ruskins Factory there until the plant closed in 1984. It was at that time that she moved to Labette County and began working at Ruskins in Parsons where she stayed until her retirement in 2005.

She loved playing her favorite marbles game, “Bump”, and her dad, Doyle made a special board to play. She loved her grandkids sporting events and made sure to attend all of the games that she could. She and her brother, Darren, enjoyed their trips together to the casinos. For many years, she picked her granddaughter, Kylee up from school every day and took her to get “Lori’s Cookies”. She attended Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Miami, Oklahoma.

Survivors include one son, William “Billy” Johnston (wife, Melissa) of Oswego; four grandchildren, Ashton Spore (husband, Ethan) of Pittsburg, Kansas, Tucker Johnston (wife, Molli) of Girard, Kansas, Weston Eckermann (wife, Alexandria) of Caldwell, Kansas, and Kylee Jo Johnston of the home; seven siblings, Willena Baker of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Greg Wyrick (wife, Cheryl) of Afton, Oklahoma, Byron Folkerts (wife, Robin) of Derby, Kansas, Randy Fokerts (wife, Mary) of Great Bend, Kansas, Lori Ediger (husband, Ron) of McPherson, Kansas, Lisa Cervantes (husband, Joe) of Parsons, Kansas, and Darren Folkerts of Oswego; as well as six great-grandchildren, Koba, Everlee, Blaize, Bristol, Clara, and Swaidyn, with one more on the way, and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Lea Folkerts.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Derfelt Funeral Home of Oswego. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice Company in care of the funeral home.