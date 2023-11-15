Commerce, Oklahoma – Olen Tyrell Thronebury passed from this life Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Commerce. He was 50.



Olen was born June 20, 1973 in Parsons, Kansas to James and Catherine (Dickey) Thronebury. He had lived in the Commerce area most of his life and was a 1991 graduate of Commerce High School. He was in the construction business and was a member of Miami Elks Lodge No. 1320 in Miami, Oklahoma.



Olen is survived by one son, Joshua Thronebury of Miami, Oklahoma; his father, James Thronebury and his wife, Linda of Holdenville, Oklahoma; his mother, Catherine Garrett and her husband, Larry of Franklin, Kansas; three brothers, Ryan Garrett of Quapaw, Oklahoma, Jarod Thronebury of Grove, Oklahoma and Cade Thronebury of Holdenville, Oklahoma; and two sisters, Dannette Rogers of Riverton, Kansas and Lesleigh Potter of Denver, Colorado.



Private family services will be held. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma.