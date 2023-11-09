Joplin, Missouri – Patsy Ruth Sly Robinson, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.



Patsy was born February 22, 1941 in Chatham, Louisiana, daughter of the late Douglas Henderson and Lula (Crawford) Henderson. She grew up in Louisiana and graduated from Jasper-Henderson High School in Chatham before going to Avila University in Kansas City to get her teaching degree. She taught for many years, and moved to Joplin in 1982 where she continued to teach, retiring from North Middle School. She loved teaching, and was also an active member of the local civic groups including being a former President of the local NAACP. She was also awarded the Golden Apple Award for teaching in the Joplin Schools.

In addition to her parents; Patsy was preceded in death by her first husband, Sanford Sly; and her second husband, Howard Robinson. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Marie Grant, Dorothy Jackson, and Vivian Henderson.



Survivors include her children, Stevie Sly of Joplin, Kevin Sly of Ruston, Louisiana, Brian Sly of Joplin, Roderick Sly of Kansas City, Missouri, Victor Sly of Joplin, and Pattria Sly of Joplin; 16 grandchildren, Alisha Calahan, Joseph Sly, Jeanette Sly, Keith Howard Sly, Keith Raheem Sly, Janelle Sly, Camryn Sly, Tyrick Sly, Tyrianna Sly, Hailey Sly, Victoria Sly, Hannah Sly, Elijah Sly, Chandler Thomas, Keyna West, and Derrick Henson; 7 great-grandchildren, Amaya Major, Devin Major, Brynlee Harris, Kaiya Sly, Noah West, Olivia Sly, and Isaiah Sly; sisters, Magie Hemphill of Pensacola, FL, Shirley Henderson of Chatham, Ruby Henderson of Chatham, Sandra Kay Banks of McKinney, TX,; brothers, Clyde Henderson of Shreveport, LA, Cleo Henderson of Chatham, Andre Henderson of Chatham, Jamie Henderson of Minot, North Dakota, and Edward Henderson of Chatham; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Believer’s Connection Church, 501 Patterson Ave. in Joplin with Pastor Charles Melson officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.