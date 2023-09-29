Columbus, Kansas – Ricky J. Moore, age 64, passed away at home September 24, 2023.

Ricky was born in Sandusky, Ohio March 8, 1959 to Wilbur Moore and Violet (Barringer) Moore.

He worked in various factories and in construction, as a young father he enjoyed fishing and camping with his two sons, and canoe trips with friends and family.

Preceded him in death were his parents, brother Tim Moore, brother-in-laws, Pat Patton, Howard Weaver and Rocky Thurman.

Ricky is survived by his sons, Curtis Moore of Columbus, Kevin Moore of Claremore, Oklahoma; grandsons, Aiden Moore and Kevin Moore; granddaughters, Morgan Moore, Fallon Moore and Aerilyn Web; and one great grandson, Sawyer Stover. Ricky is also survived by his sisters, Mona Moore, Christine Weaver, Marcia Thurman, Carrissa Frantz (husband, David), Cindy Patton, and Carol Moore; brothers, Dan Moore, Junior Moore (wife, Jennifer), Dave Moore (life partner, Ken), Nick Moore (wife, Lea), and Tracy Moore (wife, Brenda).

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Derfelt Funeral Home of Columbus, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses, per the request of the family.